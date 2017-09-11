Report: Best Buy To Close 2 Stores In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Best Buy will be closing two of its stores in the Twin Cities area in late October, according to reports.
The Star Tribune reports the Richfield-headquartered retailer decided to not renew the leases on its locations in Blaine and Inver Grove Heights.
Employees at the stores were notified on Sunday.
Best Buy spokesman Jeff Shelman says despite the closures, nearly all of the company’s stores are profitable and they are refining the company’s store footprint when leases come up for renewal.
Both stores will close on Oct. 28.
Best Buy reportedly hopes to transfer some store employees to nearby stores as they ramp up for the holiday season.