Join Us In Helping The Victims Of Hurricanes Harvey & Irma

As Texas and Florida residents recover from the devastation brought on by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, WCCO-TV and CBS Radio (830 WCCO, BUZN 102.9, 104.1 JACK FM) are joining together with the local Red Cross to raise money to support the victims of the storms.
Together we are hosting a 12-hour phone bank on Monday, Sept. 11 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Viewers and listeners across the state will have the opportunity to donate money to the Red Cross by calling 1-800-542-9226.
Donations can also be made online by Clicking Here.
Thank you in advance for helping us help the Red Cross serve the millions of people affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. On behalf of all of us at WCCO-TV and CBS Radio, thank you!