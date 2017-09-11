WCCO-Red Cross Hurricane Relief Telethon: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Join Us In Helping The Victims Of Hurricanes Harvey & Irma

Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma
HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 27: Andrew White (L) helps a neighbor down a street after rescuing her from her home in his boat in the upscale River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days.
(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

As Texas and Florida residents recover from the devastation brought on by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, WCCO-TV and CBS Radio (830 WCCO, BUZN 102.9, 104.1 JACK FM) are joining together with the local Red Cross to raise money to support the victims of the storms.

Together we are hosting a 12-hour phone bank on Monday, Sept. 11 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Viewers and listeners across the state will have the opportunity to donate money to the Red Cross by calling 1-800-542-9226.

Donations can also be made online by Clicking Here.

Thank you in advance for helping us help the Red Cross serve the millions of people affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. On behalf of all of us at WCCO-TV and CBS Radio, thank you!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch