Excitement, Love In The Air As Vikings Kick Off Season

By John Lauritsen
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On a Monday morning 10 hours before kickoff, a group of fans drove through rush hour traffic just so they could tailgate.

“Other people were here by like 5:30, 6 a.m.,” one fan said.

Vikings fan Derek Virkus drove all the way to Bears country in Illinois to buy an ambulance that he turned into the Fan-bulance.

The Fan-bulance (credit: CBS)

“We got a bathroom in there and grill on the back and pretty much everything we need,” Virkus said.

The game had a little bit of everything too — a chance to see Vikings great Randy Moss inducted into the Ring of Honor. And of course the return of Adrian Peterson was intriguing for his old team — and his new one.

And as strange as it sounds, love was also in the air.

“We love it, we have been to New York but it’s not as good as being at a Vikings game,” Sam Bolleter said.

Sam and Bianca Bolleter got married nine days ago in Switzerland. They flew a total of 11 hours from their homeland to Minnesota to see friends and a Vikings win.

sam and biance bolleter Excitement, Love In The Air As Vikings Kick Off Season

Sam and Bianca Bolleter (credit: CBS)

“We’re on our honeymoon now, and we thought, yeah, why not,” Sam Bolleter said.

