How Minnesotans Are Helping Following Hurricane Irma

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Damage extends across the entire Sunshine State after Hurricane Irma ripped boats from marinas, shredded homes and left millions in the dark.

Over 7 million people are without electricity in Florida. Rebuilding the power grid will take a massive effort, and significant help will come from line crews from around the country — a fleet of 25 Xcel Energy crews left for Florida on Sunday.

“If I can help with that, getting them power back on as soon as possible, safely as possible, that’s the number one goal,” said Lee Nordby, an Xcel Energy operations manager who helped in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

Damage to Target’s 120 Florida stores is still being assessed. On Monday, the company announced a $1 million commitment to Irma relief.

“Definitely coming on the heels of hurricane Harvey, it’s unfortunate to have these disasters strike, but we are happy to step up and help our communities and our team members get back up on their feet,” said company spokesperson Erika Winkles.

Minnesota’s National Guard sent pallets of relief supplies aboard a Chinook helicopter and C130. The 41 airmen and six soldiers will fly medivac missions and cargo to wherever needed.

The Red Cross has deployed nearly 100 local disaster relief workers to help in Texas and Florida.

The organization is coordinating emergency relief for hurricane victims between government agencies, other nonprofits and faith-based organizations.

