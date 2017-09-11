Hundreds Sign Petition To Bulldoze Building Where Murdered Mother Lived

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Nearly 2,000 people have signed a petition for the city of Fargo to condemn and demolish an apartment building that housed the couple charged with killing their neighbor last month and kidnapping her child.

Brooke Crews, 38, and William Hoehn, 32, are accused of murdering Savanna Greywind, who lived below them in the building on 2825 9th Street North.

Greywind, 22, was 8-months pregnant when she disappeared on Aug. 28. Her family says she was last seen going to help Crews and Hoehn with a sewing project.

A week later, her body was found in the Red River, wrapped in plastic and duct tape. Days before, police arrested Crews and Hoehn after they were found with Greywind’s newborn child.

A Change.org petition is calling for the apartment building where Crews and Hoehn lived to be torn down. The petition is seeking 2,500 signatures, and it had more than 1,900 on Monday afternoon.

The creators of the petition say the building has been a “constant menace to the neighborhood,” citing city code violations, repeat police visits and an owner who refuses to improve the structure.

They add that the building is across the street from an elementary school and accuse the owner of not running background checks on tenants, leading to the degradation of the neighborhood.

Greywind’s death remains under investigation, as does the birth of her child. The infant is in state custody and healthy.