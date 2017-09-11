St. Paul Police ID Man Killed In Weekend Homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police have identified the man who died Sunday morning after showing up at Regions Hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.
The St. Paul Police Department say the victim was 26-year-old Mycheal Deangelo Kendrick, of St. Paul.
He was brought to Regions shortly before 5:30 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries shortly after.
Police believe Kendrink might have been shot on the 100 block of East Sycamore Street.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call St. Paul police’s homicide unit at 651-266-5650.