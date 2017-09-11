Minnesota, Other States Suing Trump Administration Over DACA Decision

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota has joined three other states in a lawsuit that alleges the Trump administration’s decision to rescind DACA violates the constitution.
The joint lawsuit was filed by the states of Minnesota, California, Maine and Maryland in U.S. District Court in California, state officials say.
The suit contends that the rescission of DACA not only violates the constitution, but federal law and the government’s pledge to program recipients.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) protects young people brought to the United States as children from the threat of deportation.
Estimates say the program has helped 800,000 young people, including about 6,000 young people in Minnesota. The vast majority of DACA beneficiaries are in the school or the workforce.
They also pay taxes.
In a recent letter, Minnesota business leaders warned that ending DACA would cut $460 billion from the national gross domestic product and cost nearly $25 million in Social Security and Medicare tax contributions.
Several other states have also filed similar suits against the Trump administration.
Last week, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the DACA program would end in six months, giving time for Congress to act on immigration solutions.