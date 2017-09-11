Randy Moss Set For Vikings Ring Of Honor Induction Monday Night

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Football is back in Minneapolis as the Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, and one of the best receivers in the history of the franchise is in town for the game.

Randy Moss will be inducted to the Vikings’ Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Moss spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career in Minnesota, and made an immediate splash with the Vikings. He helped lead the Vikings to the 1999 NFC title game and set a rookie record with 17 touchdowns that season.

Moss has the Vikings career record with 41 100-yard receiving games. He was one of the most popular Vikings players among fans until he left the team after seven years and went to the Oakland Raiders. He returned to Minnesota for four games in the 2010 season, only to clash with head coach Brad Childress before leaving the Vikings and going to play with the New England Patriots.

Moss is in town as part of the ESPN broadcast team that will call the game for Monday Night Football, which Vikings fans locally can watch on WCCO-TV Channel 4.

In his first seven seasons with the Vikings, Moss had 574 catches and 90 touchdowns.

As part of the Moss festivities, Vikings receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen will wear special shoes dedicated to Moss Monday night.