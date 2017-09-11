Roads Closed Near U.S. Bank Stadium For Vikings Game

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Several roads will be shut down around U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis for the Vikings game Monday evening.
Starting at noon, Chicago Avenue from Fourth Street to Sixth Street will be shut down along with Norm McGrew Place from Third Street to Fourth Street. Later at 3 p.m., Fourth Street will be closed from Park Avenue to I-35W.
Massive turnout is expected for the Vikings’ season-opener at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday when Adrian Peterson makes his return to U.S. Bank Stadium — this time, wearing a Saints jersey.
The Vikings game starts at 6:10 p.m., and you can watch on WCCO starting with our pregame coverage at 5:30 p.m.