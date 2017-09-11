WCCO-Red Cross Hurricane Relief Telethon: Donate today at 1-800-542-9226 or by clicking here.

Wisconsin Xcel Workers To Restore Power In Florida

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of Xcel Energy volunteers from Wisconsin and more than a-half dozen other states are arriving in Florida to help restore power lost as Hurricane Irma batters the state.

Nearly 4.5 million homes and businesses across Florida lost power, and utility officials said it will take weeks to restore electricity to everyone. Some of the 40 volunteers from the Eau Claire area gathered at Xcel offices Sunday to begin their journey south. The volunteers hope to begin work early this week and plan to stay 10 to 14 days, but longer if necessary.

Irma’s center was about 60 miles (100 kilometers) north of Tampa early Monday, though in a much-weakened state. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Irma is expected to become a tropical storm later Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch