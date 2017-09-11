Sheriff: 4 Injured, At Least 1 Critical After Man Drives Truck Into Building

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Four people were hospitalized Monday after a man drove a truck into a building in central Minnesota.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Chevy Tahoe left the roadway in Zimmerman and struck a building at 12641 Fremont Avenue around 1 p.m. He drove 30 to 40 feet into the building before stopping.

Employees of Reliant Systems were working in the building at the time. Two people were airlifted to the hospital while two others were transported by ambulance. At least one person was critically injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries. No names have yet been released.

