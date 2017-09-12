24/7 Wall Street Ranks Minneapolis Worst City In Minnesota To Live In

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – According to one web site, the worst city in Minnesota to live in is also one of the state’s largest.
The publication 24/7 Wall Street released a recent study on the worst cities to live in in every state in the country. After reviewing multiple factors, the study concluded Minneapolis is the worst city in Minnesota to reside.
The factors include crime rate, employment growth, access to restaurants and entertainment, education and affordable housing. Minneapolis has a population of more than 410,000 and a median home value of $227,500. The city also has a poverty rate of nearly 20 percent, and less than half of the city’s adult residents have a bachelor’s degree.
The study concluded that about 19.5 percent of the city’s residents live below the poverty line, which is nearly double the state rate. The study indicates crime as the biggest factor, as Minneapolis had 1,063 violent crimes for every 100,000 people back in 2015. It’s the most of any major city in the state.