4 Things To Know: New iPhone, Clinton’s Book & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Tuesday, Sept. 12. They include the toll Irma has taken so far in the Florida area and beyond, and the Lynx make yet another run in the postseason.
Floridians Return Home After Irma
Residents and business owners in the upper Florida Keys are now allowed to return home after Hurricane Irma. The storm killed at least 10 people in the U.S. and about 35 in the Caribbean. It’s now a tropical depression. A massive cleanup and recovery effort is now underway after leaving a path of destruction in the keys and produced record flooding in Jacksonville.
Clinton’s Memoir Casts Doubt On Trump Associates
Hillary Clinton says she’s convinced associates of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump helped Russia meddle in the election. That subject is just part of her campaign memoir called “What Happened,” which hits stores Tuesday. Clinton also blames fired FBI director James Comey for her loss.
Lynx, Once Again, Make Playoff Run
The top-seeded Minnesota Lynx start their run toward another WNBA Championship. Game 1 of the best-of-five playoff series against the Washington Mystics is at Williams Arena. The Lynx are hoping to make their fifth WNBA Finals in six years. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
New iPhone Announced Today
Apple is expected to unveil its 10th anniversary iPhone Tuesday. The latest edition will reportedly have better camera lighting, new technology to make the display pop, wireless charging and facial recognition to unlock it. There’s some speculation the so-called “iPhone X” could run upward of $1,000 — but Apple has not commented on its price point.