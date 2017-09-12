‘Gone To Dust’: A Murder Mystery Set In Edina

A rare murder in a tranquil Edina neighborhood in the dead of winter. The body and house littered with dirt from hundreds of emptied vacuum cleaner bags. A conflicted Jewish Private Investigator named after a Swede who name drops famous Minnesota rockers and cruises familiar Twin Cities locations in search of a very sophisticated killer. It’s all neatly there in Gone To Dust, the page-turning first murder mystery novel from former Edina resident and Emmy award-winning TV writer and producer, Matt Goldman.
The freshly minted crime novelist is holding a book reading and signing September 14, 2017, at Once Upon A Crime at 7:00 p.m.