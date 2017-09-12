2 Men Accused Of Shooting At Officer’s Home & Squad Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two young men are in jail accused of shooting at a Grand Rapids police squad car and the outside of the officer’s home Sunday evening, according to police.
At 9:51 p.m. Sunday, police Grand Rapids Police Officer Matt O’Rourke was off-duty and at home in a residential area in Grand Rapids when he heard multiple projectiles striking his squad car parked outside and also heard projectiles striking his house.
A vehicle was seen speeding away on the street in front of the house.
O’Rourke gave chase and radioed in on-duty Grand Rapids police officers. The suspect vehicle was found abandoned shortly after near Murphy Elementary school.
The two suspects were found a short distance away after a search by a K-9 unit. They were then arrested.
The two suspects are identified as 18-year-old Dominic Carlson of Bemidji and 20-year-old Timothy Hilgedick of Grand Rapids.
“We are grateful that nobody was hurt,” Assistant Police Chief Steve Schaar said. “The vehicle was impounded by the police and since a Grand Rapids police officer and his family were the intended victims, this case was turned over to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.”