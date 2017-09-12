Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Minnesota

By Cortney Mohnk
Tap the keg and break out the Lederhosen, it’s Oktoberfest time! September 16th marks the start of this traditional German celebration. Where are the best places to say “Prost”? Check out our top picks for Oktoberfest events in Minnesota.
Oktoberfest Beer Tent
Schell’s Brewery
1860 Schell Road
New Ulm, MN 56073
(507) 354-5528
www.schellsbrewery.com
Date: Oct. 14, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. through 5 p.m.
The Schell family originally hails from Durbach, Germany so of course they throw an authentic Oktoberfest! Tasty German food, live music and dancing, and plenty of steins full of delicious beer are waiting for you in the brewery’s outdoor tent. Admission is $10 and is first-come, first-serve. Kids 12 and younger are welcome free of charge. A portion of the event proceeds will go to Veteran Suicide Prevention.
Family Oktoberfest
Gasthaus Bavarian Hunter
8390 Lofton Ave.
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-7128
www.gasthausbavarianhunter.com
Date: Sept. 17 and 24, 2017 at 12 p.m. through 6 p.m.
While Gasthaus celebrates Oktoberfest for two solid weekends, much of the festivities are reserved for the 21 and older crowd. But on Sundays, Gasthaus keeps it family-friendly with fun activities like face painting and balloon Twister. There are plenty of traditional things for kids to do to celebrate as well, such as savoring warm pretzels and chops, enjoying festive music, and dancing to spirited German music. Admission to Family Oktoberfest is $3.00 per person.
Oktoberfest Festival
Minnesota Renaissance Festival
12364 Chestnut Blvd.
Shakopee, MN 55379
(952) 445-7361
www.renaissancefest.com
Date: Sept. 30 through Oct. 1, 2017 from 9 a.m.to 7 p.m
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival celebrates the final weekend of their six-week season with three days dedicated to Oktoberfest. Unique activities include a sauerkraut eating contest, bier pong, Dachshund races, and competitions to see who can hold their stein in outstretched arms the longest. For a more traditional experience, check out the Bavarian Village to shop for German crafts and try out polka dancing lessons. Don’t forget to quench your thirst with free beer tastings.
Golftoberfest
Grandview Lodge
23521 Nokomis Ave.
Nisswa, MN 56468
(218) 963-2234
www.grandviewlodge.com
Date: October 7, 2017
Grandview closes out their golf season with an Oktoberfest party fit for golfers and non-golfers alike. Meet under the tent for German brews shared with new friends in the crisp fall weather. Live music keeps the festivities going into the night. Golftoberfest is free to attend and is open to those not staying at Grandview Lodge as well.
Mill City Oktoberfest
Mill City Museum
704 S. 2nd St.
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 341-7582
www.mnhs.org
Date: Sept. 23, 2017 at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For the past 11 years, the Mill City Oktoberfest has been celebrating the history of Minnesota breweries. For 2017, the festivities continue and spill over from the Mill City Museum into the courtyard ruins and Farmer’s Market. Watch dance performances, cooking demos, live German music, photography displays and children’s games. Oktoberfest admission is free but does not include museum admission.