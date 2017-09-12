BCA Completes Investigation Into Justine Damond Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Tuesday that its investigation into the shooting death of Justine Damond at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer is complete.
The BCA says it turned its findings over to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman has said that a decision on possible charges will be made by the end of the year.
Damond, 40, was fatally shot on July 15 by Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor. Damond had called police about a possible sexual assault occurring in the alley behind her south Minneapolis home. Damond, an Australian native who was engaged to be married last month, was shot as she approached the squad car.
The BCA says it won’t release any information on the shooting until the case is closed. Meanwhile, the investigation will remain open while it’s reviewed by the county attorney’s office.
Noor and his partner are on paid administrative leave.