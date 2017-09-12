Twins 2018 Home Opener Set For April 5 Against Seattle

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins are in a chase for a playoff spot with three weeks left in the regular season, but they released their 2018 schedule on Tuesday.
The Twins will open the 2018 season on the road at Baltimore March 29-April 1. That will be followed by a two-game, interleague series at Pittsburgh April 2 and April 4.
The Twins will have their home opening series at Target Field April 5-8 against the Seattle Mariners. It’s part of a 10-game home stand, including three against the Houston Astros and four against the Chicago White Sox. The Twins will also be the hosts for a two-game series against the Cleveland Indians, April 17-18, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
The schedule includes 20 interleague games, with home series against Cincinnati, St. Louis, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh. The road interleague schedule is highlighted by trips to the Chicago Cubs, Jun2 29-July 1, and Milwaukee July 2-4.
The Twins will have 43 home games between Memorial Day and Labor Day.