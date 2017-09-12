Fmr. Viking Chad Greenway Plays Critical Role In Super Bowl 52

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There was a noticeable name missing in the lineup last night for the Minnesota Vikings. Chad Greenway! He has a new role as Minnesota prepares to host Super Bowl 52.

For 11 years, Vikings fans were used to seeing Chad Greenway tackling the opponent. He played linebacker. Greenway is now playing a critical role in Super Bowl 52 and that’s what makes him a Minnesotan to Meet.

Not even a year into retirement Chad Greenway certainly hasn’t slowed down. During our visit outside the docks of Lake Minnetonka he said he was in the right frame of mind when he decided to hang up the cleats for good.

“I had really mentally prepared to be done, and I couldn’t play the way I wanted to play anymore,” said Chad Greenway.

There’s a first for everything and now rather than focusing on workouts the 34-year-old is spending more time at home.

“Not preparing, not building up for a season, it’s been a little funky, not in bad way,” said Greenway, “I’ve spent so much time with my family which has been excellent and now I’m involved in the NFL and I can stay involved as much as I want.”

The father of four girls is enjoying life on the lake and even has time to coach his kids.

“We love our schools, it’s a great place to raise our kids, and, yes, you have the bad winters, but at the same time there is so many things to go and do in the winter,” he said.

It’s fitting that the man who wore number 52 as a Viking is now Captain of Crew 52.

He’s tasked with helping get the word out and encouraging residents in the “Bold North” region to donate their time leading up to Super Bowl 2018.

“When I was asked to do it, I thought it would be a great transition for me,” said the NFL veteran.

Crew 52 is working hard to reach a goal of ten thousand strong.

Greenway hopes the volunteer and visitor experience will be one to remember come February.

“I think for us it’s about building a culture of the Twin Cities to come in and enjoy and we know they (the Super Bowl) continue to get bigger and better every year” said Greenway, “and we want that to be the case with us.”

If you’re interested in volunteering for the upcoming Super Bowl, the Crew 52 team is still looking for volunteers.

Here the requirements:

– Must be friendly, warm, outgoing and knowledgeable about Minnesota

– Willing to be flexible and help in all areas

– Must be at least 18 years old when you apply.

– Minimum of 3 shifts required