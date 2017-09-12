Mpls. Police Officer Charged With Sexually Abusing Teen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis police officer is formally accused of sexually abusing and threatening to kill his teenage son’s girlfriend.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s office says David Edward Campbell, 59, was charged Tuesday with five counts of criminal sexual conduct and one count of making terroristic threats.
The criminal complaint says Bloomington police began investigating after a 16-year-old girl and her 17-year-old boyfriend — Campbell’s son — reported the abuse to their school social worker last week.
The victim, who had been living with the Campbells at various Twin Cities hotels since February, told investigators that the accused bought her lingerie and told her to take photos of herself wearing it with his phone. The complaint says Campbell put the photos in a “safe app.”
Campbell is also accused of sexually assaulting her in at least one hotel room, and in his squad car on multiple occasions while he was on duty.
The victim says Campbell threaten to “shoot her in the head” if she told anyone about his conduct.
Campbell was arrested on Sept. 8 while leaving a Bloomington hotel. He is currently in custody, and investigators say he is not being cooperative.
He could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted.