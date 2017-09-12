WCCO Viewers Raise $50,000 For Hurricane Victims, Red Cross

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People displaced by Hurricane Irma are slowly returning to find what’s left of their homes.
FEMA estimates 90 percent of the houses on the Florida Keys are destroyed or damaged. Most of the islands have no power, water, or fuel.
Officials now estimate 12 people in Florida died in the category 4 storm, bringing the death toll across the Caribbean to 55 people.
Utility teams say much of Florida’s east coast could have power back by Sunday. Other areas could take 10 days or more.
As reports of the damage and destruction from Irma and Harvey continue to roll in, WCCO Viewers showed their generosity Monday night — our phone bank raised $50,000 for the American Red Cross.
You’ll have another opportunity to help tonight in a nationwide effort. “Hand in Hand”, a benefit for hurricane relief, airs at 7 p.m. on WCCO.