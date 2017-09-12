Ex-Vikings Player Posts Aftermath Video Of Crash That Killed Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Vikings player tweeted out the aftermath of a crash that killed a Wayzata police officer last week.

The driver accused of killing the officer will make her first appearance in court at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Beth Freeman, 54, of Mound, slammed into Officer William Mathews as he removed a chunk of metal debris from Highway 12 Friday afternoon.

Witnesses stopped to help, but couldn’t save the 47-year-old husband and father.

Police say Freeman had a canceled license.

According to criminal charges, she admitted to talking on her phone and reading text messages right before the crash. Freeman also failed a field sobriety test.

Officers say they found drug paraphernalia with cocaine on it in her car.

Late last week, Tyrone Carter — former NFL player who went to the University of Minnesota and also played on the Vikings for a few years — sent a tweet out in the aftermath of the crash. The video shows a distraught Freeman being comforted. A different version of the video Carter posted on Instagram also showed images of the officer lying in the road.

Here is a transcript of the video clip:

Off-Camera Male Voice: It’s OK, it’s OK.

Freeman: It’s not OK.

Male: I know, but you can’t make yourself crazy right now, you gotta make sure you’re OK.

Freeman: Oh my God.

Male: You gotta relax, you gotta relax.

Freeman: OK, OK.

Male: Is this your car?

Freeman: Yes.

Male: Did he stop somebody else?

Freeman: No, he had stopped and he was in the middle of the street. All of a sudden I looked up and he was right there. Oh my god, I’m going to jail.

Male: You gotta relax, you gotta relax ma’am.

Freeman: I can’t go to jail.

Male: You just got to sit down and relax. Don’t go in the road, don’t go in the road. You just gotta sit down and relax.