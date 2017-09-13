4 Things To Know: Health Care Bill, Irma’s Toll & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. They include lawmakers’ plans to address the promised changes to the DACA program, and a new car that could have people swinging around in their chairs.

Officials Assess Irma’s Devastating Toll

Federal officials estimate Hurricane Irma destroyed a quarter of all homes in the Florida Keys. Damage across the state is at nearly $250 million. Millions of people are still without power. Irma killed at least 12 people in the United States and 37 in the Caribbean. The White House says President Donald Trump will visit Florida Thursday.

Sanders To Unveil Government-Run Health Care Bill

Sen. Bernie Sanders plans to unveil his proposal to provide government-run health care for everyone. At least 12 Democratic senators have co-sponsored the bill. Republicans are poised to paint it as a colossal tax increase that would strip employer-provided health insurance from roughly half of all Americans.

Congress Sets To Work On DACA Program

The dream may be extended for some undocumented immigrants. Top House leaders from both parties are meeting to talk about revamping the DACA program. Last week the president placed a six-month expiration date on the program that protects thousands of young adults brought to the U.S. illegally as children. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi vows to overhaul DACA in six weeks.

A Car Fit For Entertaining?

Would you want your car to be part of your house? French automaker Renault has revealed an electric car that would do just that. It would be able to drive itself, and the front seats would fully rotate so people could interact face-to-face while the car is on the road. Owners would have a color-coordinated concept house, where the car becomes a part of the living room.