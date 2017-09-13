Anoka Halloween Parade Will, Once Again, Include Candy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The treats are back in “trick or treat” at the “Halloween Capital of the World.”
Organizers in Anoka say that, after announcing they would no longer allow candy to be handed out at their esteemed Halloween parade, they have had a change of heart.
In August, the nonprofit that runs the yearly parades announced they didn’t have enough volunteers to monitor safety during the parade, which draws large crowds.
“Last year we had several children under tow vehicles trying to get candy in the street and 3 floats ‘mobbed’ for more candy. This behavior has slowly increased over the past few years. As a non-profit organization, any accident would threaten our existence and crush our festival,” they said.
Anoka Halloween Inc. said recently that they had received strong recommendations from city leaders.
They now plan to work with the local police department and city workers to ensure that the parade can continue with the safe distribution of candy.
They said they are also still on the hunt for adult volunteers, and anyone with interest should contact anokaparades@gmail.com.