Police Search For Missing Buffalo Teen, 15

UPDATE: Anna Thorson has been found safe in Iowa, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Buffalo police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Anna Marie Thorson was last seen Sunday in Buffalo, and it is not known if she left the area by foot or vehicle.

Anna Marie Thorson (credit: MN BCA)

Thorson is 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has hazel eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.

She may be wearing Converse shoes with pineapples on them.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Buffalo Police Department at 763-682-7600, or call 911.

