Canterbury Says Numbers Higher Heading To Final Race Weekend

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — Canterbury Park is heading into its final weekend of live racing this year, and officials of the Minnesota track say it’s been a good season.
President Randy Sampson says wagering and the number of starters per race has increased.
He credits a 2012 agreement with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to boost race purses by $75 million over 10 years. Sampson says the agreement has more than doubled purses, drawing more horse owners and bolstering the state breeding program.
The Shakopee track has 13 races set for both Friday and Saturday. Sampson says he expects the average daily handle to be up from last year.
Final numbers won’t be released until after the season.
