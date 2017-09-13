Police: Armed Suspect Robs Family Dollar Store In Brooklyn Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center police are seeking the public’s help after an armed suspect robbed a Family Dollar Store last Monday.
According to police, officers responded at 9:25 a.m. on Sept. 4 to a business robbery at the Family Dollar Store located on 2105 57th Ave. N.
Police say the suspect entered the business, pointed a firearm at the employee and demanded money from the safe.
The suspect then left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
No employees were injured during the robbery.
The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s with dreadlocked hair, facial hair, 6-feet-tall, skinny build, and wearing jeans with a blue Nike jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chuck Valleau at 763-503-3230.