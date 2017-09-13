Mpls. Committee Finalizes $183K Severance Package For Janee Harteau

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Executive Committee of the Minneapolis City Council finalized Wednesday the severance package for former Minneapolis police chief Janee Harteau.
Under the proposal, Harteau would get nearly $183,000 and 12 months of COBRA health benefits in exchange for a release of any claims.
Mayor Betsy Hodges asked Harteau to resign after a Minneapolis police officer shot and killed Justine Damond in July. The former chief was heavily criticized for not immediately returning from vacation to address the shooting.
A clause in Harteau’s severance agreement initially barred her from saying anything negative about Hodges. That clause was removed Wednesday.
The full city council vote on the severance proposal will take place next week.