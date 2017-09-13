Lela Restaurant Hosting Chef’s Choice In September

Lela Restaurant will be hosting six Chef’s Counter Omakase, meaning Chef’s Choice, in September. Omakase dinners present an exclusive 7-course menu with wine pairings, crafted by Executive Chef Stewart Woodman.
Chef’s Counter Omakase is an intimate and unique dining experience for up to 10 lucky diners at our Chef’s Counter, which overlooks our open concept kitchen. Diners will be delighted by a unique menu and will have a chance to go back into the kitchen for a behind-the-scenes look at how the dishes are made.