Vikings QB Sam Bradford Named Offensive Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford earned the title of NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his performance Monday night in the team’s home opener against the Saints.
The 29-year-old set a Vikings record for highest completion percentage in a season opener at 84.4 percent. Behind the team’s revamped offensive line, Bradford passed for 346 yards, resulting in 3 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 29-19 win over New Orleans.
The award is the first of Bradford’s career, and he is the first Vikings quarterback to earn it since Brett Favre in 2009.