St. Catherine’s ‘All Clear’ After Security Guard Shot; Suspect Still On The Loose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are investigating the shooting of a security officer at St. Catherine’s University Tuesday evening. That officer was shot in the shoulder and is expected to recover.

At 2 a.m. Wednesday, St. Kate’s and St. Paul Police issued the all clear for the St. Paul Campus after every building was searched.

Police believe the security guard was making his rounds when he was shot on Randolph Avenue around 9:30 p.m. The shooter is still on the loose.

“He confronted a suspect on the campus. He was working this evening as a security officer for St. Catherines University. He was in uniform. They are not armed. He had confronted the suspect in the wooded area of the campus about being in that wooded area and was suddenly shot,” Sgt. Mike Ernster said.

Police spent several hours with their dogs searching for the shooter, but were unsuccessful.

St. Kate’s did send out tweets warning students that police were on scene searching building to building for a hostile shooter and the University asked everyone to stay indoors until the all clear was given.

About 1,800 to 2,000 students were on campus at the time that this all happened.

All classes and campus activities are scheduled to resume Wednesday.

Interesting to note: the school announced there would be a lockdown on campus on social media at 11:30 last night. That’s about two hours after the shooting took place.