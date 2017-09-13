St. Paul Police: Driver Flees After Striking Young Girl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in St. Paul are investigating after a girl was struck and injured in a hit-and-run incident Wednesday morning.
According to police, the incident took place at 7:49 a.m. near the 1800 block of 7th Street East.
Police say the little girl, age unknown, was walking outside when she was hit by a car going east on 7th Street. The driver then fled the scene.
The girl was found on the curb by emergency responders and was taken to Regions Hospital. Police say she is going to be OK and is being treated at the hospital. Her injuries are unknown.
