Target Recalling Nearly 180,000 Dressers Over Tipping Risk

Filed Under: Recall, Target

NEW YORK (AP) — Target says it is recalling nearly 180,000 dressers because they can tip over and pose a risk to children.

The Minneapolis retailer said Wednesday that it has received 12 reports of its Room Essentials four-drawer dressers falling over or collapsing. Two 3-year-old children were struck by a dresser, but no injuries have been reported.

target recall dresser Target Recalling Nearly 180,000 Dressers Over Tipping Risk

(credit: Target)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says customers should stop using the $118 dresser immediately and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

About 175,000 of the dressers were sold in the U.S., and 3,000 were sold in Canada.

The dressers, which were sold at Target Corp. stores and Target.com between January 2013 and April 2016, came in three colors: black, espresso and maple.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch