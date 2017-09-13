Gov. Dayton Orders Flags Flown At Half-Staff To Honor Wayzata Officer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Officer William Mathews, who was struck and killed on a highway while on the line of duty Friday.
William “Bill” Mathews, 47, was fatally struck by an SUV Friday while removing debris from Highway 12. The SUV’s driver, 54-year-old Beth Freeman, of Mound, was arrested and has been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide.
Mathews was a nine-year veteran of the Wayzata Police Department. He leaves behind a wife and a 7-year-old son.
Dayton’s half-staff order means all state and federal buildings in Minnesota will fly flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Mathews’ funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Wayzata Free Church. The public is welcome to attend.