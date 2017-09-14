4 Things To Know: DACA Deal, Nursing Home Tragedy & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Thursday, Sept. 14. They include jail time for the man popularly (or unpopularly) known as “Pharma-Bro,” and a big work anniversary for what seems to be one of the most fun jobs in the world.
Trump Disputes DACA Deal Has Been Made
President Donald Trump says, despite some reports, no deal was reached on DACA Wednesday night. The president tweeted that this morning, saying massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. But Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi say they did get closer to a deal. A source tells CBS News they agreed the best way to move forward was to pass a bill that pairs the Dream Act with a border security package.
8 Die At Nursing Home In Florida
The president will travel to Naples and Fort Myers, Florida to get a firsthand look at the devastation left behind by Hurricane Irma. Yesterday, 8 people died at a nursing home in Hollywood Hills after the facility lost its air conditioning during a power outage. Authorities say their deaths were heat-related. A criminal investigation is now underway.
Shkreli Jailed After Judge Revokes Bail
The so-called “Pharma-Bro,” Martin Shkreli, is in jail. A judge revoked the former pharmaceutical CEO’s bail after he offered a $5,000 reward to anyone who grabs a piece of Hillary Clinton’s hair. Shkreli is awaiting sentencing for a securities fraud conviction.
Drew Carey Celebrates 10th Year As TPIR Host
Drew Carey is celebrating 10 years as host of “The Price is Right.” Carey took over the longest-running game show in TV history from the legendary host Bob Barker. The new season kicks off Monday.