Hüsker Dü’s Grant Hart Dies At 56

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Grant Hart, who was the drummer and co-leader of the legendary Twin Cities punk band Hüsker Dü, has died at the age of 56.

Hart had been battling cancer, and on Wednesday evening, the band’s Facebook page posted a photo of him with no caption.

Ken Shipley, who runs the band’s record label Numero Group, told The Associated Press that Hart died Wednesday of cancer at his home in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Bandmate Bob Mould posted a remembrance on his own Facebook page:

“The tragic news of Grant’s passing was not unexpected to me. My deepest condolences and thoughts to Grant’s family, friends, and fans around the world. Grant Hart was a gifted visual artist, a wonderful story teller, and a frighteningly talented musician. Everyone touched by his spirit will always remember.”

Hart formed Hüsker Dü with bassist Greg Norton and guitarist Mould, with whom he shared singing duties, in St. Paul in 1978. The band began as a punk outfit before moving into alternative rock. The trio broke up in 1987 and Hart launched his solo career.

Their 1984 album “Zen Arcade” is widely considered one of the great albums of the 1980s.

A tribute concert honoring Hart took place in Minneapolis in July.

