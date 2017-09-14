Lynx Center Sylvia Fowles Named WNBA MVP

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The WNBA announced Thursday that Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles has been named the league’s Most Valuable Player.

Fowles, who recently signed a contract extension with the Lynx, has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week five times this season. She was also recently named the Associated Press Player of the Year.

For the season, Fowles averaged nearly 19 points per game, 10.4 rebounds and shot better than 65 percent from the field as the Lynx earned a bye to the WNBS semifinals. She’s playing about 31 minutes per game.

Fowles scored 18 points as the Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 101-81 in the playoffs Tuesday night at Williams Arena. Game 2 of that series is Thursday night.

