Pickup Rolls Off I-94, Lands In Middle Of Douglas County Highway

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wyoming man was hurt Thursday morning after his pickup truck went off road on Interstate 94, rolled down a hill and came to rest upside-down on a western Minnesota highway.
The State Patrol says the single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Interstate 94 and County Road 1 in Douglas County.
Thomas Leonard Resch, of Cody, Wyoming, was driving a GMC pickup and pulling a trailer east on the interstate when he left the roadway, hit guard rail and rolled down a hill. The truck came to rest on its roof on County Road 1.
Resch, 66, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, the patrol said. Emergency crews brought him to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.
The West Central Tribune reports that the contents of the truck spilled all over County Road 1.
The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash and that Resch was wearing his seat belt.