Pickup Rolls Off I-94, Lands In Middle Of Douglas County Highway

Filed Under: Crash, Douglas County, State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Wyoming man was hurt Thursday morning after his pickup truck went off road on Interstate 94, rolled down a hill and came to rest upside-down on a western Minnesota highway.

The State Patrol says the single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Interstate 94 and County Road 1 in Douglas County.

Thomas Leonard Resch, of Cody, Wyoming, was driving a GMC pickup and pulling a trailer east on the interstate when he left the roadway, hit guard rail and rolled down a hill. The truck came to rest on its roof on County Road 1.

Resch, 66, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, the patrol said. Emergency crews brought him to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

The West Central Tribune reports that the contents of the truck spilled all over County Road 1.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash and that Resch was wearing his seat belt.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch