Watch Live: Funeral Procession for Officer William Mathews | Read More

Poverty Gap Persists In Minnesota, Despite Progress

Filed Under: Poverty, Unemployment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Black residents in Minnesota are seeing signs of economic progress, but a wide poverty gap remains.

State Demographer Susan Brower tells Minnesota Public Radio that U.S. Census Bureau data over the last several years show more black residents in Minnesota have jobs and health insurance and that fewer children are living in poverty.

The Census’ American Community Survey shows three in 10 black residents in Minnesota live in poverty.

Census data show median earnings for black residents in Minnesota rose 14 percent to nearly $24,600 from 2015 to 2016. But black residents only earn about 60 percent of what white residents make.

The unemployment rate for black residents in Minnesota has fallen from 20 percent in 2011 to 11 percent in 2016. But that jobless rate remains about twice the unemployment rate of white people in Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch