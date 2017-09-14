Watch Live: Funeral Procession for Officer William Mathews | Read More

Study: 1 In 3 Driving In School Zones Are Distracted

Filed Under: Distracted Driving, Education, Schools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study found as many as one in three vehicles have a distracted driver in school zones.

Researchers found 88 percent of all drivers are using their phones behind-the-wheel. Driving crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers.

The group “Zendrive” analyzed almost 4 million drivers cruising near 75,000 schools.

In general, the afternoon pick up time is more dangerous than the morning drop off.

Schools in Hennepin, Ramsey and Dakota Counties were given a “D” rating for safe driving around schools.

Click here to see how your child’s school rates.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch