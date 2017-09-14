Study: 1 In 3 Driving In School Zones Are Distracted

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new study found as many as one in three vehicles have a distracted driver in school zones.
Researchers found 88 percent of all drivers are using their phones behind-the-wheel. Driving crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers.
The group “Zendrive” analyzed almost 4 million drivers cruising near 75,000 schools.
In general, the afternoon pick up time is more dangerous than the morning drop off.
Schools in Hennepin, Ramsey and Dakota Counties were given a “D” rating for safe driving around schools.
Click here to see how your child’s school rates.