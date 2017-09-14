College Guard Who Shot Himself, Blamed ‘Black Man,’ Released From Jail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The security guard who accidentally shot himself and then claimed he had been shot by a “black man in a hoodie” is out of jail Thursday.
Police said they arrested 25-year-old Brent Patrick Ahlers after he admitted he accidentally shot himself on duty Tuesday night at St. Catherine University.
Ahlers had previously said he was shot in the shoulder by a person he confronted in a wooded area on campus.
Police say he came clean during interviews when officers noticed inconsistencies in his story.
The incident led to a campus-wide lockdown, and dozens of officers went building-to-building.
“It had basically 1,800 students held captive in their dorm rooms.
Ahlers is facing a misdemeanor charge of falsely reporting a crime. It had residents of the community fearful that a suspect was on the loose and they could be victimized at any moment,” St. Paul Police officer Mike Ernester said.
University president Becky Roloff said he worked at the college for 15 months and had no previous reports of misconduct. She added that firearms are prohibited on campus, and “while we are distressed and saddened that this incident occurred, we are relieved that no other members of the community were injured.”