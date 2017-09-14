Buxton’s Walk-Off HR In The 10th Lifts Twins Past Blue Jays 3-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton’s 10th-inning homer gave the Minnesota Twins their second straight walk-off victory, a 3-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

A night after Eddie Rosario beat the San Diego Padres with a 10th-inning homer, Buxton connected on a 1-0 count off Toronto’s Luis Santos with two outs. Buxton’s 15th homer didn’t leave much suspense as it reached the second deck in left field.

Dillon Gee (2-2) pitched one inning of relief for Minnesota, which earned its fifth walk-off win of the season and has won six of its past eight games. The Twins maintained their lead for the second wild card in the American League.

Santos (0-1) recorded two outs in the loss. Toronto’s Justin Smoak had tied the game with a two-out homer in the top of the ninth off Twins closer Matt Belisle.

Rosario had two hits for Minnesota a night after his extra-inning heroics. Jorge Polanco had a two-run single to open the scoring.

Belisle’s fifth blown save of the season overshadowed what had been a big bullpen night for Minnesota in relief of starter Jose Berrios.

Berrios pitched around five hits and four walks in 5 2/3 innings and struck out five. The Puerto Rican right-hander struck out leadoff hitter Richard Urena to leave the bases loaded in the second inning.

The only score against Berrios was on Josh Donaldson’s pop-up behind shortstop in the fifth. With one out, Minnesota was playing the infield in and speedy centerfielder Buxton was back against Donaldson. His high pop landed just out of the reach of Buxton and Polanco at shortstop.

Berrios is 9-1 at home with a 2.45 ERA while going 4-6 with a 5.14 ERA on the road this season.

Starter Brett Anderson allowed two runs, five hits and four walks in 4 1/3 innings for Toronto, which has played 16 one-run games in its past 30.

Anderson hadn’t walked a batter in his first three starts for Toronto. But he walked three batters ahead of Polanco in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Steve Pearce was out of the lineup again as he deals with back soreness. Pearce has missed the past six games. … C Russell Martin was out of the lineup for a planned day off after returning Wednesday from a strained left oblique.

Twins: Miguel Sano (left shin stress reaction) was held out from any baseball activities on Thursday as he received treatment on his leg. Sano expressed frustration before the game about the slow progress he’s made since the injury on Aug. 20. He said the injury still hurts when he runs and there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Bartolo Colon (6-12, 6.41 ERA) starts for Minnesota on “Big Sexy Night,” a special theme night created by the team. Colon is 4-4 with a 4.69 ERA in 11 starts for the Twins. Toronto turns to left-hander J.A. Happ (8-10 3.73). Happ has allowed three earned runs in 17 2/3 innings (1.53 ERA) over his last three starts.

