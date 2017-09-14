U Of M: Outside Review Of News Leak Didn’t Find Source

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota says a $74,000 investigation into the source of a leak of private personnel information was unable to identify the source.

The Board of Regents retained attorney Don Lewis in May after a leak of documents about allegations of sexual harassment by an athletic department employee. It was reported that a regent provided an email containing information about the allegation.

Once the investigation into the employee ended, the information became public. Randy Handel, former associate athletic director of development, was suspended for two weeks without pay and demoted after a female subordinate said he repeatedly hugged and touched her and made inappropriate comments. Handel said he had no sexual intent.

The board said in a statement Friday it considers the review into the leak closed.

