Minnesota United Fall To Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0

Filed Under: Minnesota United

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Yordy Reyna and Brek Shea each had a goal and an assist and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Minnesota United 3-0 on Wednesday night to join Portland atop the Western Conference standings.

Erik Hurtado also scored for Vancouver (13-9-5). The Whitecaps and Timbers each have 44 points, but Vancouver has the tiebreaker with one more victory — and has played two fewer games. Seattle is third with 43.

David Ousted made just one save for his sixth shutout of the season.

Reyna opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and teamed with Shea to set up Hurtado’s goal in the 31st. Shea scored in the 88th.

Expansion Minnesota dropped to 7-15-5.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch