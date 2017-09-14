Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The weekend is almost here! There is plenty to do in the Twin Cities. Oktoberfest begins, there’s a tour unique homes, an obstacle course and more if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Canstruction Minneapolis

It’s one of the most visually memorizing fundraisers around. Canstruction displays intricate sculptures out of cans all to help end hunger. Head to Mall of America Saturday to see local architectural and engineering firms creating sculptures built from thousands of ordinary cans of food. The creations will be on display through September 18 in the Rotunda. Following the competition, all cans of food will be donated to Second Harvest Heartland.

Rugged Maniac 5K

Thrill seekers, find your inner warrior at the Rugged Maniac 5K Obstacle Race.

The race is this Saturday at Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls. It boasts water slides, trampolines, fire jumps, and a day-long festival.

Home By Architects Tour

Celebrate a Decade of Design and Dedication this weekend at The 10th annual Home By Architects Tour. The self-guided tour showcases 17 newly constructed and remodeled residences located throughout the Twin Cities. All homes all designed by registered members of the American Institute of Architects Minnesota. Tickets are needed, Tours are held both Saturday and Sunday.

Saint Paul Oktoberfest

Finally head to the historic Schmidt Brewery for Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Enjoy German music, food, and beer, cultural presentations, carnival rides and and more! The Beer Wagon Parade from Summit Brewing to Schmidt Brewery is Friday at 5:00 pm. Official keg tapping by Mayor Coleman is at 6:00.