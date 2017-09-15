4 Things To Know: Emmy Awards, London Terror Attack & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Friday, Sept. 15. They include the latest missile launch from North Korea, and the chance now for people to preorder the newest iPhone … well, one of them, at any rate.

London Terror Attack Hurts At Least 22

Police in London are investigating a terror incident after an explosion on a subway train. It happened during the morning rush hour. At least 22 people were hurt — but they should be OK. Photos taken inside the train show a white plastic bucket with wires in it… inside a shopping bag. Police say the fire was caused by an “improvised explosive device.

World Reacts To North Korea’s Latest Launch

The U.N. Security Council will hold an emergency meeting after North Korea’s missile launch over Japan. South Korea conducted its own exercises in response. Kim Jong Un also threatened to take “stronger” actions against the United States. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling on China and Russia to take their own direct actions against North Korea.

Colbert Hosts The Primetime Emmys Sunday

Stephen Colbert is gearing up for another role: hosting the 2017 Emmy Awards. Earlier this week, he rolled out the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Colbert is up for six awards himself. The 69th annual Emmys will air Sunday night at 7 p.m. on CBS.

iPhone 8 Available For Preorder

The wait is over, and you can start pre-ordering the new iPhone 8 Friday. It starts at about $700, but if you’ve got some extra cash to spend, how about the iPhone X? That will set you back a grand, but it’s not available for preorders until late October.