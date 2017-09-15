AALC President: St. Kate’s Guard’s Lie Was ‘A Hideous Crime’

Filed Under: African American Leadership Council, Brent Ahlers, St. Catherine University, St. Paul, Tyrone Terrill

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Leaders within the African-American community say the lie told by a security guard at St. Catherine University highlights a much bigger problem in society.

Police say 25-year-old Brent Ahlers admitted to accidentally shooting himself while at work Tuesday night. But when he called 911, he said a black man in a sweatshirt with a short Afro did it. St. Paul police put the St. Kate’s campus on lockdown while officers looked for a suspect the guard falsely described.

brent ahlers AALC President: St. Kates Guards Lie Was A Hideous Crime

Brent Ahlers (credit: CBS)

“This was a hideous crime by this man, he could have gotten an African-American male hurt or worse,” African-American Leadership Council President Tyrone Terrill said.

tyrone terrill AALC President: St. Kates Guards Lie Was A Hideous Crime

(credit: CBS)

Community leaders condemned the accusation. They said there is a long history of being falsely accused of crimes, and it needs to stop.

Comments

One Comment

  1. adorable deplorable (@adorabledeplobl) says:
    September 15, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Oh No !

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. adorable deplorable (@adorabledeplobl) says:
    September 15, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Who care what a bunch of stupid idiots has to say. Clean up your own neighborhood and THEN come talk to me.

    Reply | Report comment
  3. adorable deplorable (@adorabledeplobl) says:
    September 15, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Stupid monkeys

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch