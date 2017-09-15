EB I-94 Between Brooklyn Center & Mpls. To Close This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Road construction season rolls on in Minnesota as another major closure occurs this weekend.
Friday at 10 p.m., eastbound Interstate 94 will close from Interstate 694 in Brooklyn Center to Interstate 394 in Minneapolis. That portion of the highway will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.
The Third Street and East Lyndale ramps to 94 in downtown Minneapolis will be closed from midnight Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.
Lowry Tunnel will be down to one lane for the weekend and Portland Tunnel will also be restricted.
Three ramps will reopen Monday: 694 westbound to 94 eastbound, 94 eastbound to Dowling Avenue and 94 eastbound to Fourth Street.