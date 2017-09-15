Mother Paralyzed After Hammock Pulls Down Rotted Tree

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota mother suffered paralysis after a rotted tree snapped and fell on her while she was lying in a hammock.
According to reports, Alyssa Pfannenstein of Bemidji sustained a broken neck earlier this month.
She and Justin Janssen were watching her daughter play in Diamond Point Park on Sept. 3, the Duluth News Tribune reported.
The hammock pulled down a rotted tree in the park, and it fell on Pfannenstein’s neck. She was then reportedly taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
She suffered paralysis after crushing her C5 vertebrae, although the Duluth News Tribune said that feeling has returned to 95 percent of her body. The paper added that, though she can’t wiggle her fingers, she can move her arms.
There is currently a GoFundMe page set up for the medical bills.