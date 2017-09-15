Charges: Man Bit Girlfriend’s 3-Year-Old Daughter In The Face

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 20-year-old St. Paul man is accused of biting his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter’s face.
According to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office, Scottie Dale Heckel faces one felony count of third-degree assault of a victim under 4 years old in connection to the June 17, 2017.
Heckel is accused of biting the victim’s face during the night after having an argument with the victim’s mother. When the mother woke up, the victim told her mother that Heckel bit her during the night. Heckel was then kicked out of the house.
The victim was examined at the Midwest Children’s Resource Center where it was determined her face were consistent with adult human bite marks.
According to the criminal complaint, Heckel told the victim’s mother after the incident that he needs help and is “f–ked up” in the head.
Heckel has a criminal history that includes a conviction of fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and a guilty plea to gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
If convicted, Heckel could face up to 5 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.